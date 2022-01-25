FY2024 EPS Estimates for Z Holdings Co. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Z in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Z has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

