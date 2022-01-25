Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $135,777,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 396.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.63. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

