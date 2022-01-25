General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 589,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NYSE GM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

