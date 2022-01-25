Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

