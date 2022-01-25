Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 112,981 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Capital One Financial worth $1,225,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of COF opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.