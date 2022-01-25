Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,019,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $298.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

