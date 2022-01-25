Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of T-Mobile US worth $1,329,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

