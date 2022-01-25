Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $883,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $507.07 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

