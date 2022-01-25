Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,097,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $511.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

