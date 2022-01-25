Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 258,682 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $915,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Shares of HCA opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

