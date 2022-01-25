George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Cut to C$171.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.71.

TSE WN opened at C$132.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.63.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.9399994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

