Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $859.77 million, a PE ratio of 461.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

