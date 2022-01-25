GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Shares Up 0.3%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.47.

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $464.29 EPS for the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts.

