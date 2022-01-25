Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 279.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

