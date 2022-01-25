Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

