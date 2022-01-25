Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 2.9%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $2.1995 per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

Globe Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

