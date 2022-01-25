GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.