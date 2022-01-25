Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

