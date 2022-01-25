Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,823. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,870,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $7,500,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

