Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 292,859 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $85,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

IRDM opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.78 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

