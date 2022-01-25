Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 423,420 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $90,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 996,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

