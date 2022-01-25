Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $91,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.