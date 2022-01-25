Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.62 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $84,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,293,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,328,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

