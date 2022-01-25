Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 331,474 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 87.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $82,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

