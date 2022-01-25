Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

AMP stock opened at $300.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

