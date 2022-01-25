Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $915,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

