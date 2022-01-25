Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

