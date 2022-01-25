Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,578 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPY opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $535.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

