Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 726 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

