Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $1,120,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

