Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

