Gresham House (LON:GHE) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gresham House (LON:GHE) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GHE. boosted their target price on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.91) to GBX 1,418 ($19.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.91) to GBX 1,418 ($19.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gresham House has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,232.75 ($16.63).

Shares of GHE stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 876.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 894.15. Gresham House has a 52 week low of GBX 780 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 970 ($13.09). The stock has a market cap of £323.01 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

