Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $250,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

