Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 602 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

GS stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

