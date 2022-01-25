Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. United Airlines accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 343,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184,313. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.