Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.53. 14,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

