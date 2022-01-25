GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.69.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSI Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 265.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of GSI Technology worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

