Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guild were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 15,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The company has a market capitalization of $747.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.19. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

