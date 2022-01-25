Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share by the oil production company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 126.30 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 224.50 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock has a market cap of £450.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.47.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GKP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 315 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.