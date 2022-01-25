GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of GUROF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
