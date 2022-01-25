GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. GX Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,415,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $9,276,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GXII opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

