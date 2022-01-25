H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FUL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

