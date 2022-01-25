Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.51.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

