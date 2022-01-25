Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.51.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

