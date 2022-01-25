Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 310,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

