Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.