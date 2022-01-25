Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

