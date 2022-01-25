Hancock Whitney Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

