Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $190.61 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 40,286 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 5.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $190,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Shares of SE traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.10. 95,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.90. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $132.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

