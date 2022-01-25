Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $67.56 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,976. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.